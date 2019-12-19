Ghana: Give Compassionate Care to Patients--Dr Asare Challenges Medical Students

Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, Special Advisor on Health to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has challenged graduands of Family Health University College Medical School to go into the world to make a change as health personnel and give compassionate care to patients, and also act with integrity and professionalism.

"Our nation, indeed, is ready for a new breed of health and medical practitioners, whose gentle and compassionate approach could promote skills which will groom you to be the desired medical doctors and nurses for our dear nation," he said.

"You will have the opportunity to learn to find solutions for the kind of health-related problems that plague our communities, our country and our world. We, indeed, need you to do that," he added.

Dr Asare made this statement, as guest of honour, during the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony for fresh students of Family Health University College, and the graduation ceremony of the Nursing and Midwifery School held at Teshie, a suburb of Accra.

Dr Asare said the government was committed to ensuring that all Ghanaians obtained the health service they required and advised them to see their graduation as the beginning and not the end.

He assured that the government would continue to do its best to employ a lot more professionals from both the public and private health institutions including Family Health Medical School to facilitate an inclusive health service delivery towards Universal Health Coverage.

In his address, the President of Family Health University College, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume said that the college had seen a number of developments in the past one year to support the growing numbers in students' admission.

Among the developments he mentioned comprises; the expansion of the Family Health Hospital, which serves as a training and attachment centre for both the medical students and students of the Nursing and Midwifery School.

The new facilities are: a Dialysis Centre; Cardio-Thoracic Centre Unit (ICU); larger Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and a larger and a well-equipped Emergency Unit.

Other development include, the expansion of hostel facilities for students; the installation of a water filtration system to alleviate the shortage of water situation on campus; the reclamation of part of the sea for recreational purposes; and the upgrade of the Nursing and Midwifery School to run a degree programme.

He assured the students of management's commitment to uphold, protect and ensure their peaceful stay at the Family Health University College, and encouraged them to focus on achieving their dream.

Family Health University College comprises a Hospital, Nursing and Midwifery School and a Medical School.

It is Ghana's premier private medical school with modern facilities, spacious laboratories and lecture halls.

Family Health Medical School is affiliated to the University of Ghana and accredited by the National Accreditation Board.

The School offers a six-year Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Medicine (MB ChB) programmes.

At the end of the first three years, the student obtains a Bachelor of Science degree and thereafter the MB ChB Degree which qualifies one as a medical doctor.

Students comprise those from Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, the United States of America, Britain and Canada.