Ghana: Vice President Bawumia to Grace Launch of 2019/2020 GPL Season

19 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will tomorrow grace the launch of the 2019/2020 Ghana Football Season at the Accra Sports Stadium as the Special Guest.

The Vice President leads the list of distinguished guests invited to grace the event, which will usher in the return of domestic league after nearly two seasons break.

The guest list also includes Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, as well as executives from the corporate community.

All of the Ghana Football Association's competitions will be launched together, with the Ghana Premier League (GPL) scheduled to kick off next weekend.

The other competitions are the Division One League, Women's Premier League, as well as Men and Women's FA Cup.

Apart from the Premier League which kicks off next weekend, all the other competitions will start early next year.

The event will be held at the Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium from 5.pm.

Meanwhile, the Communication Department of the GFA on Monday organised a day's media seminar for team and venue media officers.

The seminar which took place at the GFA secretariat, was aimed at taking participants through the impact of the media on the league, as well as their expected roles on match days.

They were also taken through the new competitions regulations on marketing and media.

