Ghana: SWAG Inaugurates Brong Branch Today

19 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Sports Writers' Association of Ghana (SWAG), will tomorrow inaugurate its Brong Regional branch in Sunyani.

President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah and member of the National Executive Council (ExCo), will be at the event which grand purpose is to make the Association vibrant nationwide and to mobilise practicing sports journalists under its umbrella.

The conference hall of the Sunyani Technical University will host the event which is expected to bring together all sports writers and broadcasters in the Brong East, Ahafo and Brong Ahafo regions and its environs.

At the inauguration, the ExCo will also announce the interim leadership for the region for a two-year term until regional elections are held.

The national secretariat has therefore called on all practicing sports journalists to join the mother body, SWAG in any region they find themselves.

SWAG, the umbrella body for sports journalists in the country, has been in existence for over 50 years and currently has inaugurated branches in Ashanti and the Volta regions.

SWAG is noted for honouring sports excellence annually through the SWAG Awards and the SWAG Cup which is often contested among the top football clubs in Ghana annually.

The Brong Regions' inauguration is supported by Sun City Hotel in Sunyani.

