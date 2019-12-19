Ghana: 66 Artillery Regiment Promises Revenge Over Volta Media Xi

19 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt Col B.B. Pantoah, has commended Volta Media 11 for putting up a splendid show to defeat the regiment in their fun soccer match at the Volta Barracks last Sunday.

He, however, made it clear that the regiment would not approach the return match in a light manner, vowing that the soldiers will avenge for the 1-2 home defeat they suffered at the hands of the media squad.

Goals from overlapping defender James Gbedze and left winger Ned Manasseh in the first half, put Volta Media XI in a comfortable lead, with inside right Fred Asare spearheading persistent incursions in the goal area of the soldiers.

The Regiment redeemed a goal through a spot-kick just before the final whistle.

Earlier in the day, the Regiment's volley team beat their media counterparts in two straight sets.

Lt Col Pantoah said that the fun games testified to the strong bond of friendship between the Volta Barracks and the media.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.