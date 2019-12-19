Ghana: GFA Holds Ordinary Congress at Prampram

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold an Ordinary session of Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram today.

This will be the maiden congress under the new GFA leadership headed by Kurt Okraku.

Delegates will deliberate on the agenda and to discuss and usher in the upcoming football season.

The agenda for the ordinary Congress includes appointment of Independent Committees members for a four-year mandate as required by the GFA Statutes:

The Ethics, Disciplinary, Appeals and Elections Committee are areas that would be looked at.

According to the FA, the agenda also include election of the final member from the Regional Football Association (RFA) between Central regional RFA chairman, Robert Duncan and the Upper East RFA chairman, Salifu Zida.

The Congress is expected to begin 9.am prompt.