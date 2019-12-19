Kenya: Sonko Case Put Off On Ill-Health Claim

A Voi court on Wednesday postponed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's plea taking after he failed to appear in court on health-related claims.

According to the governor's lead lawyer Cecil Miller, Mr Sonko was ill and could not appear in court to take a plea.

The lawyer was accompanied by six other lawyers including George Kithi, Jared Magolo, Salim Mwandumbo, Onesmus Mwinzi, Philip Kenga and Steve Mogaka.

The governor had been summoned to face assault, resisting arrest and offensive conduct charges.

According to the charge sheet, the governor is accused of assaulting Coast Region Police Commander Rashid Yakub at Ikanga airstrip in Voi during his dramatic arrest about a fortnight ago.

The governor had allegedly declined to board a police helicopter that had landed at the airstrip to airlift him to Nairobi to face graft investigations.

Police bundled him into the waiting aircraft as his aides confronted the officers trying to stop his arrest.

On Wednesday Mr Miller told Senior Resident Magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi that the governor is receiving treatment at home after he was diagnosed with hypertension and soft tissue injury.

The magistrate rescheduled the matter for January 21 when the governor will be expected to appear to take the plea.