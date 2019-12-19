Kenya: Sonko Case Put Off On Ill-Health Claim

19 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Lucy Mkanyika

A Voi court on Wednesday postponed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's plea taking after he failed to appear in court on health-related claims.

According to the governor's lead lawyer Cecil Miller, Mr Sonko was ill and could not appear in court to take a plea.

The lawyer was accompanied by six other lawyers including George Kithi, Jared Magolo, Salim Mwandumbo, Onesmus Mwinzi, Philip Kenga and Steve Mogaka.

The governor had been summoned to face assault, resisting arrest and offensive conduct charges.

According to the charge sheet, the governor is accused of assaulting Coast Region Police Commander Rashid Yakub at Ikanga airstrip in Voi during his dramatic arrest about a fortnight ago.

The governor had allegedly declined to board a police helicopter that had landed at the airstrip to airlift him to Nairobi to face graft investigations.

Police bundled him into the waiting aircraft as his aides confronted the officers trying to stop his arrest.

On Wednesday Mr Miller told Senior Resident Magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi that the governor is receiving treatment at home after he was diagnosed with hypertension and soft tissue injury.

The magistrate rescheduled the matter for January 21 when the governor will be expected to appear to take the plea.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.