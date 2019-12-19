Mauritius: Youth and Sports Minister Highlights Key Achievements for 2019

19 December 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The key achievements in the youth and sports sectors for year 2018 were at the fore of a press conference, today, at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, elaborated on the different activities and programmes which have been organised during 2019 with a view to providing a platform for young people to demonstrate their talents and engage themselves in physical activities as well as measures to better support Mauritian athletes in their sporting endeavours.

As regards the youth empowerment and development agenda, the Minister recalled that several youth activities at regional, national and international levels were organised. These include: The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, Entreprenariat Jeunesse, National Youth Civic Service, the Street Dance Battle competition and other weekly activities organised by youth centres.

Mr Toussaint outlined that Government's aim is to provide opportunities and facilities for youths to be trained to become entrepreneurs. To this end, an Entreprenariat Jeunesse programme was set up under which young entrepreneurs have benefitted from various courses and mentoring programmes. Furthermore, eight entrepreneurs recently received a cash award totaling to the tune of Rs 1 million in the context of the Conférence des ministres de la Jeunesse et des sports de la Francophonie (CONFEJES) programme.

The Minister also dwelt on Government's vision to promote a sports culture in Mauritius and provide the necessary facilities to all citizens to engage in sporting activities as well as support athletes to attain excellence. The excellent performance of Mauritian athletes during the IOIG 2019 was the outcome of this vision as well as years of practice and training, he underlined.

He also listed out the numerous major competitions in the pipeline for the coming years which include the hosting of the 12th edition of the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) in 2021, the "Jeux de la Francophonie" in 2021 as well, the youth Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in 2022, the Indian Ocean Islands Games 2023 in Maldives and the "Jeux Olympiques de Paris" in 2024.

After the Press Conference, the Minister announced that the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation celebrated its 50th anniversary on 2 December 2019, and recalled that the Ministry plays a vital role by enabling young people to acquire the necessary aptitudes to succeed in life and to have a wholesome development. During these 50 years, the Ministry, he emphasised, supported these endeavours as they are in line with its responsibility of empowering the youth of Mauritius and will continue to do so.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
East Africa
Governance
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.