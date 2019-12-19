Mauritius: Youth and Sports Minister Highlights Key Achievements for 2019

press release

The key achievements in the youth and sports sectors for year 2018 were at the fore of a press conference, today, at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, elaborated on the different activities and programmes which have been organised during 2019 with a view to providing a platform for young people to demonstrate their talents and engage themselves in physical activities as well as measures to better support Mauritian athletes in their sporting endeavours.

As regards the youth empowerment and development agenda, the Minister recalled that several youth activities at regional, national and international levels were organised. These include: The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, Entreprenariat Jeunesse, National Youth Civic Service, the Street Dance Battle competition and other weekly activities organised by youth centres.

Mr Toussaint outlined that Government's aim is to provide opportunities and facilities for youths to be trained to become entrepreneurs. To this end, an Entreprenariat Jeunesse programme was set up under which young entrepreneurs have benefitted from various courses and mentoring programmes. Furthermore, eight entrepreneurs recently received a cash award totaling to the tune of Rs 1 million in the context of the Conférence des ministres de la Jeunesse et des sports de la Francophonie (CONFEJES) programme.

The Minister also dwelt on Government's vision to promote a sports culture in Mauritius and provide the necessary facilities to all citizens to engage in sporting activities as well as support athletes to attain excellence. The excellent performance of Mauritian athletes during the IOIG 2019 was the outcome of this vision as well as years of practice and training, he underlined.

He also listed out the numerous major competitions in the pipeline for the coming years which include the hosting of the 12th edition of the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) in 2021, the "Jeux de la Francophonie" in 2021 as well, the youth Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in 2022, the Indian Ocean Islands Games 2023 in Maldives and the "Jeux Olympiques de Paris" in 2024.

After the Press Conference, the Minister announced that the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation celebrated its 50th anniversary on 2 December 2019, and recalled that the Ministry plays a vital role by enabling young people to acquire the necessary aptitudes to succeed in life and to have a wholesome development. During these 50 years, the Ministry, he emphasised, supported these endeavours as they are in line with its responsibility of empowering the youth of Mauritius and will continue to do so.