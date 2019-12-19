Nigeria: NIPOST Workers Protest Transfer of Stamp Duty Collection to FIRS

19 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bassey Udo

Workers of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) are currently protesting at the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions conveying their grievances, the protesting workers condemned the decision of the federal government to transfer the responsibility of collecting stamp duties to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

They blocked the entrance of the finance ministry while the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, was inside presenting the details of the 2020 budget.

More details later...

