Nigeria: Peoples Democratic Party Eulogizes Saraki At 57

Abuja — The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on behalf of the party's National Executive Committee has felicitated with the former President of the Senate, Senator Olubukola Saraki, as he marks his 57th birthday.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that it is exceedingly proud of Senator Saraki for his innumerable sacrifices towards the unity, stability and development of our nation, as well as his outstanding roles in the struggle for the restoration of democratic tenets in the country.

PDP said: "Senator Saraki remains an exceptional patriot whose track record of performance as a medical doctor, state governor, President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly and later Director General of PDP 2019 Presidential Campaign Organization, stand him out as one of the contemporary leading lights of our nation."

PDP said that Saraki's tenure as the governor of Kwara State was marked by resounding legacies that repositioned the state for greater productively in critical sectors, for which he remains one of the best governors the state ever produced.

The party said as the Chairman of the National Assembly, Saraki courageously asserted the independence of the legislative arm in defending the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians as well as protecting our democracy and national cohesion from collapse during the nation's most trying moments in recent history.

It said it is also proud of the resilience, skill and proficiency with which the former Senate President led a most popular presidential campaign, which in an unprecedented manner, galvanized Nigerians in their collective quest, "under our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to rescue our dear nation from misrule".

"Our party therefore salutes this icon of democracy, a detribalized Nigerian and quintessential leader as he attains 57 years of age and prays God to bless him with more years in good health to continue in his selfless service to our dear nation," the party said.