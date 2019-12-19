Nigeria: Implementation of 2020 Budget to Commence January 1

19 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Ndubuisi Francis

Abuja — The federal government has disclosed that the implementation of the 2020 Budget will commence on January 1, foreclosing further releases in the 2019 capital vote.

The government will also release guidelines for the implementation of the budget as part of the overall measures to ensure a seamless and effective budget delivery.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this at the 2020 Budget breakdown in Abuja

Thursday, said with the timely preparation and passage of the budget, which would restore the normal cycle, implementation would commence on January 1.

She foreclosed further capital releases in the 2019 Budget, which so far stands at N1.212 trillion.

On reports that bank customers without Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) will not be allowed to operate accounts from January 2, 2020,

the minister said enforcement would be a gradual process after wide consultations by various stakeholders, including banks.

Details later...

