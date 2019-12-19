Malawi Roads Fund to Construct First-Ever Toll Bridge At Chingeni

19 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

Roads Fund Administration (RFA) of Malawi is planning to construct the first-ever toll bridge at Chingeni along the Blantyre-Lilongwe M1 road as one of the strategic initiative to broaden its resource base.

Road tolling coming soon

RFA's Procurement & Public Relations Officer, Masauko Mngwaluko said they also plan to identify more sites suitable for erecting tollgates including smaller versions, which we may start sooner than the toll plaza at Chingeni.

For a start, Mngwaluko said they are already in the process of installing four toll gates along Mwanza-Zalewa (M6 road); Blantyre-Muloza (M2 road), Liwonde-Mangochi M3 road; Mchinji-Lilongwe (M12 road) and Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road.

"Currently, the procurement process for the Chingeni toll plaza is at tendering stage," he said.

"Our road network implementing agent, the Roads Authority has already floated a tender inviting contractors and consultants.

"We expect that the contractor will complete the construction works within five months and that it should be ready and operational by first quarter of the 2020 Financial Year."

He added that the Roads Fund Administration will manage the revenue collection and to minimise any traffic delays, there will not provide any other social amenities as it is only for toll fees pay point.

Other projects lined up by the Roads Fund Administration to improve services on the roads include the on-going dual carriage ways to decongest the city of traffic.

Mngwaluko cited the Area 49 to Parliament roundabout road in Lilongwe rehabilitation projects, including the construction of the interchange at Area 18 roundabout as one such projects to decongest city traffic.

"We also finance road safety programmes by Traffic Police and Department of Road Traffic & Safety Services, including Axle Load Control.

"We are continuing financing the Special City Roads Rehabilitation Programme in the major four cities of Zomba, Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

"We are also financing the Community Roads Maintenance Programme in 17 districts to improve rural road access," Mngwaluko says.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

