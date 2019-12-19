Malawi: Council to Hold 3rd Edition of Malawi Sports Wards At Bicc

The Malawi National Council of Sports is all set for the staging othe third edition of the Malawi Sports Awards at Bingu International Conference (BICC) on Feberuary 14 2020.

Malawi Sports Awards Junior Athlete of the Year, Moneyi Chingaipe

Several foreign dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, high profile guests are expected to be in attendance.

The awards, among other things, aim at developing proud sportsmanship, encourage creativity and innovation in sports, promote fair competition and recognizing deserving athletes, individuals and organizations that are outstanding in their contributions to the development of sport in Malawi.

Meanwhile, this Friday, the Council is making a donation of building materials worth more than K2 million to Milombwa primary School in Nsalu in Lilongwe.

Milombwa Primary School is where 2019 Junior Female Sports Person winner, Moneyi Chingayipe learns.

She also won the African Union Sports Council Region 5 2018 awards beating fellow athletes in the same category that represented South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Enswatini, Lesotho, Zambia and Zimbabwe.