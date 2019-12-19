Nigeria: Three Borno LGAs Still Under Boko Haram, Governor Cries Out

Maiduguri — Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara has cried out that three local governments areas in the state are still under the occupation of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor, who listed the local governments to include Marte, Kukawa and Abadam, appealed to the military authorities to reclaim the seized territories from the insurgents.

The governor made the appeal on Monday during the courtesy visit of the Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Magashi(rtd) on him.

The governor told the Defence Minister who was in the company of the Chiefs of Army Staff and Air Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; and Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, that: "Military operation has to be followed by stabilisation mechanism and, therefore, three local government areas are really key,"

He asked that the three LGAs must be re-taken, stressing that: "We shall be happy if the Nigerian military and other security operatives will develop a modus operandi of re-establishing such businesses to boost the local economy."

He emphasised the need for the military to incorporate economic recovery and rehabilitation of idle people in towns around the Lake Chad region where the insurgents were still holding sway.

The governor was also worried that keeping thousands of people, especially in camps with no source of livelihood is like building material for Boko Haram insurgents on recruitment missions in villages.

The governor, however, added that despite the shortfall, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration had achieved milestones in the ongoing war against Boko Haram.

He said notwithstanding the challenges still being faced in the fight against Boko Haram, the President has significantly changed Borno's security situation from what it used to be before he was elected in 2015.

"We have challenges; there is no doubt about this but as Governor of Borno State and as someone who was Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement that was going round the state for four years, I can say without any fear of contradiction that President Muhammadu Buhari has shown unquantifiable and genuine commitment to helping Borno get out of the Boko Haram era".