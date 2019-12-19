Nigeria: #EatDrinkFestival Returns to Lagos

19 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Six months after delighting thousands of food lovers in Abuja, popular food and drink festival powered by Sterling Bank, #EatDrinkFestival, has returned to Lagos this yuletide for its sixth anniversary edition. It will hold on December 28 and 29, 2019 at the Sterling Arena in Marina, Lagos.

Chief Marketing Officer of the bank, Mr. Dapo Martins, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos recently, explained that this is the third consecutive time that the bank would be sponsoring the event as part of its commitment to the development of the food and beverage industry in Nigeria.

He said the last edition of the festival attracted about 5,000 guests, excluding children, and about 80 vendors from the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) segment.

Martins said guests at the festival would be spoiled for choice on what to eat and drink from a broad selection of the city's best food vendors. The event will also feature master classes, games and performances by notable artists.

He stated that guests would have the opportunity to experience delicious foods and drinks from local culinary talents such as Chef Fregz, Sooyah Bistro, Korede spaghetti, Dooney's Kitchen, Bubbletii, Segi's Zobo, A.J's Gourmet, Corporate Jollof, Hans and Rene, Heels in the kitchen, Igbadun brewing Co, Limehouse, Quacktails, Hol Brew, Jaka's grill, and Kewa's kitchen.

Others are Torte Sugarflakes, Sawari cocktails, Slush Queen, Sophisticated Wobia, Summer's Bloom cake studio, Yellow Bunny, Yoede Fritters Vector, Crispy and Grill, 19.8 drinks, Anasbari, Adun-By-Abby, Beyond Fab Smoothies, Big Fish cocktails, Bubbletii, Ette's Barbecue and cocktail, Bariety Club, Bunfire, Pink Panther, Cocktail Ville and Chops and more.

Guests are expected to be treated to cuisines drawing inspiration from different parts of the world from over 80 food and drink vendors.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.