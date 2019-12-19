Tanzania: Fastjet's Hope to Return to Tanzanian Skies Fades Further

19 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The hope for the Fastjet Airlines Limited to return to the sky has faded after the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) disapproved its operating license application.

This came after the once known low cost carrier was put under liquidation last month following its failure to pay about some Sh2.02 billion it owed Swissport for ground handling services.

The news about the decision was made public yesterday (Wednesday) December 18, 2019 by the regulator through its public notice published on Mwananchi- the Citizen's sister newspaper.

The decision to turn down the application was arrived by the TCAA's board of directors at its 29th ordinary board meeting held eight days ago.

Things got murkier for the once known low cost carrier late last month after the High Court, Commercial Division made ruling over the case filed by the SwissportTanzania against the airline.

Swissport Chief Executive Officer Mrisho Yassin said his company filed the case after Fastjet failed to pay Sh1.6 billion and $183,000 debt for ground handling services.

Also Read

South Sudan says US sanctions against senior officials' hurts peace process

Consumers urged to buy items affixed with Electronic Tax Stamps

Freeman Mbowe retains Chadema chairmanship

Jomo Kenyatta-era manoeuvres that still affect Kenya

The court ordered that Fastjet Limited with certificate of registration number 65799 pursuant to section 279 (1) (d) and (e) of the companies Act, is wound up for being insolvent and unable to pay its debts.

As it happens, MrBiseko Nyagabona of SBN Attorneys as suggested by Swissport Tanzania was appointed official liquidator, according to the statement signed by the liquidator on Thursday.

As it is, TCAA director general HamzaJohari said putting under liquidation disqualified Fastjet to get new operating license that the airline has been fighting for since January for it to return to the sky.

"During the board meeting we only consider applications by the existing companies registered by Brela (Business Registrations and Licensing Agency)." MrJoharitold The Citizen over a phone.

Asking: "How can we give a license to a company which is put under liquidation?"

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.