Tanzania: Freeman Mbowe Retains Chadema Chairmanship

19 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By By the Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Mr Freeman Mbowe has retained his position as Chadema national chairman in an election held at midnight, December 18, 2019.

Mr Mbowe who has led the party since 2004 scooped 886 (equivalent to 93.5 per cent, while his opponent Mr Cecil Mwambe scooped 59 votes, which is equivalent to 6.2 per cent of the votes.

The results were announced at 5.00am this morning by Mr Sylvester Masinde, who was the returning officer.

The announcement was greeted with cheers by the delegates at the meeting, who sang songs to praise him.

In the election Chadema legal director Mtr Tundu Lissu, who is Belgium was elected the new party vice chairman (mainland) after the decision by his contestant Sophia Mwakagenda to pull out.

