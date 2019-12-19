Rwanda: Ferwacy Elections - Murenzi to Run Unopposed for President

19 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Abdallah Murenzi will stand unopposed for president in the forthcoming elections for a new executive committee of the Rwanda Cycling Federation - Ferwacy.

The elections, scheduled for December 22, follow the recent resignation of the entire Ferwacy committee, including former president Aimable Bayingana.

On Wednesday, Anthere Rene Rwanyange - chairperson of the ad hoc committee - confirmed Murenzi is the only candidate for the top position.

Murenzi, who formerly served as Rayon Sports football club president, is a familiar name in sports administration, but never before has he had close ties with cycling.

He is credited for breathing new life into Rayon Sports as, under his leadership, the Blues won their first Rwanda Premier League title in 2013 after a nine-year drought.

Other positions

Apart from Murenzi who is running for president, there are five more positions that will be contested for; the first and second vice-presidents, the secretary general, the treasurer and three advisors.

Former Member of Parliament Marie Agnes Mukazibera is vying against Jean Charles Kanamugire for the first vice-president position, while Alphonse Nkuranga is the sole candidate for second vice-president.

Gildas Niyonzima and Jean Leonard Sekanyange have been confirmed as the two contenders for the secretary general role, with Assia Ingabire standing unopposed for treasurer.

If approved, Irénée Bayisabe, Rabin-Hamin Karambizi and Geoffrey Karama will comprise the three-member advisory committee.

