Nigeria: Imo Monarchs Denounce Female Genital Mutilation

19 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

Traditional rulers in Orlu Local Government area of Imo State, yesterday came out in their numbers to publicly denounce Female Genital Mutilation, FGM, and threatened to sanction practitioners of the act.

The event, which took place at the Orlu Council headquarters, had traditional rulers of the 35 communities of the area in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, the state Commissioner for Gender and Vulnerable Groups, Nkeiruka Ibekwe, said the occasion was unique as it was aimed at stamping out inhuman treatment being meted on the girl child and women folks.

She said the local government was making history by belonging to the foremost local government areas to come out publicly to condemn the harmful practice in Orlu.

According to her, "We are here to sign the pact and make it public that the entire Orlu LGA has outlawed the practice of Female Genital Mutilation and will henceforth mete the appropriate punishment to anyone caught indulging in the practice.

"This singular action today will go a long way to improve the rating of Orlu Local Government Area among the committee of civilised LGAs where the fundamental human rights of every citizen is respected and protected."

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

