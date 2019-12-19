Nigeria: Kogi Governor, Bello Relieves Commissioners, Special Advisers of Appointments

19 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Wednesday night announced the dissolution of the state Executive Council which he formed in February, 2016.

Bello made the dissolution in Lokoja while speaking with newsmen shortly after a prolonged meeting of the council at the Government House.

He said that the dissolution was with immediate effect, directing the former Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He thanked them for their services to the state since the inception of his administration on Jan. 27, 2016.

It would be recalled that the governor resisted pressures from so many quarters to dissolve his cabinet but merely carried out cabinet reshuffle only twice.

The governor, however, stated that the dissolution would not affect the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, while he also retained and approved a change in designations of some members of the dissolved cabinet.

The Director-General, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo is now Special Adviser on Information and Communication, while the former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Idris Hashiru is now Special Adviser on Budget and Planning to the governor.

Bello also announced that the state Accountant-General, Alhaji Momoh Jibril, the state Auditor-General, Malam Yakubu Okala and his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogu would retain their positions.

The governor had earlier on Dec. 2 relieved some of his political appointees of their appointments.

The governor had on Nov. 16 recontested and won the governorship election for another four years of second term in office.

It is believed that the dissolution was to round off his first term in office and pave a way for his inauguration for a second term in office on Jan. 27, 2020.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

