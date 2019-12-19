Nigeria: May & Baker Assures Stakeholders of Improved Performance

19 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Goddy Egene

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okafor has said the company would strive to achieve breakthrough performance in the coming years, the challenging operating environment notwithstanding.

Okafor gave this assurance at the end-of-year media parley in Lagos, saying that in 2019, the company was able to conclude its N2.5 billion rights issue.

According to him, the fund from the offer has been fully applied for the various purposes as stated in the Rights circular which include facility expansion, debt repayment, investment in their vaccine production subsidiary and marketing and promotions.

"We also invested in key strategic initiatives in 2019. We took steps forward in actualising our new anti-sickle cell medicines and nutraceuticals. Given the stage we have reached, we are hopeful these products will be launched in 2020," he said.

The MD noted that the results of the first three quarters of 2019 showed that whilst the company is experiencing a drop in revenue, its profit before tax has remained uptick.

"Our revenue for the period dropped from N6.54 billion for the nine months of 2018 toN5.91 while our profit before tax rose by 14.2 per cent to N696.44 million against N609.94 million recorded in corresponding period of 2018. This profit growth was driven by improved operating efficiency, reduced finance charges due to right issue proceeds and extraordinary income from short term investments. We made more profit per unit of sale compared with 2018. Consequently, Our pre-tax profit margin improved by three percentage points to 11.8 per cent in third quarter 2019 as against 9.3 per cent in third quarter 2018. Net profit margin also improved by almost two percentage points from 6.3 per cent to 8.0 per cent," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.