Kenya: Kericho to Host Next Year's Kecoso Games

19 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gaitano Pessa

Kericho County will host the 41st edition of the annual Kenya Communication Sports Organizations (Kecoso) Games next year.

The tea-rich county won the competitive bid after topping the evaluation process with a score of 94.5 per cent.

In a report submitted to the Kecoso Governing Council by the Joint Committee made up of the organising, technical, hospitality and publicity and marketing committees yesterday in Kisumu, Kericho outshone three other counties for high quality and sufficient sporting facilities.

Nakuru came in second with 79.3 per cent followed by Machakos on 77.2 per cent and Mombasa with a score of 74.5 per cent.

Kecoso chairman Bildad Kisero commended the devolved unit for the impressive facilities.

"I urge the county government to work closely with Kecoso as an organisation to ensure the 2020 games are a success," he said.

EVALUATION

The evaluation of counties was centred on the accessibility, suitability and availability of all sports facilities to host 12 disciplines namely athletics, golf, snooker, swimming, basketball, football, darts, pool, scrabble, volleyball, netball and table tennis.

Other parameter considered included hotel capacity to host participants and officials, security and safety arrangements, county readiness and commitment to hosting the games, and cost of hiring the facilities.

The inspection team was in Mombasa County on December 3 and 4th, Machakos County on December 5 and 6, and Nakuru County on Monday and Tuesday before touring Kericho County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This year's Kecoso Games were successfully held in Kisii County from August 10 to 17.

Kericho County last hosted the games in 1990.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony welcomed the decision by the Kecoso National Committee to host the week-long event in Kericho County, saying the local government was determined to do everything possible to make the event successful.

Read the original article on Nation.

