Malawi: Dry Spell to Hit Southern Region - Met

18 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Weather experts are warning of pockets of dry spells in some parts of the southern region this week, threatening food shortages next year.

Nkhokwe: MET boss

Director of the department of Climate Change and Meteorological Department Jolamu Nkhokwe has attributed this to the weakening of the country's main rainfall bearing system, the intertropical convergence zone.

Most parts in the southern region have been experiencing sporadic rainfall, triggering fears of food insecurity.

Most parts of the southern region however continue to receive a lot of rainfall with flooding in some parts of the region.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.