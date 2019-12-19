Malawi: Police Arrest Man Over Ivory

Malawi police in Nkhotakota have arrested a 34-year-old man for being found in possession of ivory worth K19 million.

The ivory which police confiscated from Kaliati

Nkhotakota police public relations officer William Kaponda said Samuel Kaliati was found with 31 kilograms of ivory.

"He is said to have entered Nkhotakota game reserve where he killed an elephant for the ivory," said Kaponda.

Kaponda said Kaliati will answer charges of entering into a protected area and killing protected species without permission which he said is against the law.

Kaponda said Kaliati conceded to killing the elephant by poisoning it with a mixture of bread and acid.