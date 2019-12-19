Malawi: Police Arrest Man Over Ivory

18 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi police in Nkhotakota have arrested a 34-year-old man for being found in possession of ivory worth K19 million.

The ivory which police confiscated from Kaliati

Nkhotakota police public relations officer William Kaponda said Samuel Kaliati was found with 31 kilograms of ivory.

"He is said to have entered Nkhotakota game reserve where he killed an elephant for the ivory," said Kaponda.

Kaponda said Kaliati will answer charges of entering into a protected area and killing protected species without permission which he said is against the law.

Kaponda said Kaliati conceded to killing the elephant by poisoning it with a mixture of bread and acid.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.