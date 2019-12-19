Kenya: Student Who Sued Igoji School Shines in KCSE Exam

19 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

A student who sued her school after being sent home to collect Sh44,000 to repay a loan the institution had procured seven years ago to build a dormitory has come out shining in this year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

Kirimi Dennissa Tei, who took on St Mary's Girls High School Igoji after the institution sent students home to collect the money, scored a B- (minus) in the 2019 KCSE exam and has expressed her interest in pursuing a law degree.

Her father, Mr Kirimi Mbogo, who is an advocate in Meru, said the 18-year-old was, however, stated that she had hoped to do better.

UNIVERSITY EDUCATION

"I have told her that I am happy with the marks she got. Of course with the marks she cannot be admitted to university to pursue law. I will sit down with her and convince her so that I can sponsor her university education, privately. I will see whether she can study locally or in South Africa," said Mr Mbogo by phone.

Dennissa made headlines in July when she moved court to protest over the move by her school to send her away to collect the money for repaying the loan.

Meru Resident Judge Alfred Mabeya ruled that she be unconditionally allowed back to school.

Following the release of the KCSE results, the school has emerged stronger despite the tumultuous year that saw several students protest and a dormitory razed.

Principal Petronila Mulwa said the school has so far posted two straight As, 31 A-, 45 B+, 47 B, 35B-, 44C+, 29C, 12C- and two D+.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.