Kenya: Student Who Sued Igoji School Shines in KCSE Exam

A student who sued her school after being sent home to collect Sh44,000 to repay a loan the institution had procured seven years ago to build a dormitory has come out shining in this year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

Kirimi Dennissa Tei, who took on St Mary's Girls High School Igoji after the institution sent students home to collect the money, scored a B- (minus) in the 2019 KCSE exam and has expressed her interest in pursuing a law degree.

Her father, Mr Kirimi Mbogo, who is an advocate in Meru, said the 18-year-old was, however, stated that she had hoped to do better.

UNIVERSITY EDUCATION

"I have told her that I am happy with the marks she got. Of course with the marks she cannot be admitted to university to pursue law. I will sit down with her and convince her so that I can sponsor her university education, privately. I will see whether she can study locally or in South Africa," said Mr Mbogo by phone.

Dennissa made headlines in July when she moved court to protest over the move by her school to send her away to collect the money for repaying the loan.

Meru Resident Judge Alfred Mabeya ruled that she be unconditionally allowed back to school.

Following the release of the KCSE results, the school has emerged stronger despite the tumultuous year that saw several students protest and a dormitory razed.

Principal Petronila Mulwa said the school has so far posted two straight As, 31 A-, 45 B+, 47 B, 35B-, 44C+, 29C, 12C- and two D+.