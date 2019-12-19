Nigeria: NESG Introduces Initiative to Promote Gender Equality

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has set up the gender Community of Practice (CoP) to promote the issue of gender equality.

Delivering a presentation on the gender CoP, at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) gender community of practice inaugural session, Head, Corporate Services at the NESG, Mrs. Nkechi Onyenso, stated that the approach for NESG Gender CoP would allow key stakeholders and individuals across private and public sector groups collectively champion the issues around women, "through the NESG's structured approach of deliberating, agreeing and advocating on policy focal points."

She also stated that the CoP would act as a facilitating block for addressing policy areas regarding women and interactions with the policy commissions, and ensure deliberate focus on the key issues affecting women are paid attention to and addressed effectively.

She added that the NESG gender community of practice would convene for policy, a legislative and environmental change that closes the women gap.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chairman, NESG, Niyi Yusuf, stated that overtime, the NESG had noticed that issues relating to some large stakeholder groups such as gender, youth and Small Medium Scale Enterprises (SME) may not be optimally resolved within the policy commissions structure which it operates, because these issues cut across all of them.

"The NESG has set up communities of practice to tackle these central issues that will guarantee a sustainable and vibrant Nigerian economy by the year 2050. A Community of Practice (CoP) is a group of people (typically across different organisations) that share a concern or passion for a common goal and work together to achieve the said goal," Yusuf said.

