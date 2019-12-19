Rwanda: APR V Rayon - Mutsinzi Warns Old Club Ahead of League Derby

APR defender Ange Mutsinzi has said facing his former club Rayon Sports will be a special moment, but warned that it will be a 'no mercy' clash.

However, the towering centre-back has revealed that he will not celebrate if he scores come Saturday at Amahoro Stadium.

Mutsinzi - and four other teammates - faces Rayon for the first time in Rwanda Premier League since departing the club in June.

"We are going to mean serious business - fighting for all the points," he told Times Sport on Tuesday. "It is going to be a special moment, and of course accompanied by a lot of pressure."

The other four players with whom Mutsinzi crossed to archrivals APR from Rayon include skipper Thierry Manzi, Djabel Manishimwe, Olivier Niyonzima and Christophe Bukuru.

"Personally I will not celebrate if I score, but I am going to give it my best to win the game. It is very important because we want to remain unbeaten and keep the top spot."

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, the two local giants are separated by just three points, but a win bigger than one-goal margin for Martinez Espinosa's side would see the Blues unseating APR at the summit courtesy of a superior goal difference.

After 14 matches, unbeaten APR top the table with 34 points and a 19-goal difference, while Rayon - with 18 goals of difference - have 31 points.

Both sides go into the match at the back of victories from match-day 14 last weekend where APR overcame Heroes 1-0 on Saturday while Rayon thumped Mukura 5-1 on Sunday.

Rayon beat APR 1-0 in their last league meeting in April.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Tags:Ange MutsinziAPR FCRayon Sports