Rwanda: Basketball - Bahufite Joins IPRC-Kigali As Head Coach

JEAN Bahufite has joined BK Basketball National League side IPRC-Kigali as head coach after penning a two-year contract on Wednesday.

Bahufite, a four-time champion with Espoir between 2012 and 2015, controversially links up with IPRC-Kigali after it was reported last month that he rejoined the club on a one-day deal.

He parts ways with Espoir after coaching a handful of matches at the recently concluded Preseason Basketball Tournament, which was claimed by Rwanda Energy Group (REG) for a record this year in a row. Espoir finished third.

Regarded as one of the most decorated coaches of the last decade in local basketball, Bahufite guided Espoir to four consecutive league titles, four successive playoffs titles as well as the 2012 FIBA Africa Zone V Club Championship.

Espoir are the last Rwandan team to win the regional tournament.

Bahufite also previously coached REG in the topflight league

