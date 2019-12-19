Rwanda: Umushyikirano Kicks Off

19 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

The 17th edition of the Annual National Umushyikirano Council gets underway Thursday at Kigali Convention Centre, attracting some 2,000 delegates from across Rwanda and beyond for a conversation on matters of national importance.

This year's Umushyikirano will focus on efforts to sustain gains made over the years, with emphasis on inclusive growth.

Organisers say discussions will also centre on economic growth through leveraging available opportunities to improve competitiveness.

In addition to delegates who will converge at Kigali Convention Centre for the two-day meeting, millions of Rwandans are expected to follow discussions live via different platforms including radio, TV, live stream, and social media networking sites.

In particular, the event will be beamed to big screens at five designated remote sites across the country where citizens will converge to follow and participate in the national dialogue via video link.

The largest remote site will be an audience of some 30,000 youths who are attending this year's YouthConnekt Convention at the Intare Conference Arena in Rusororo, Gasabo District. This gathering, which this year attracted youth representatives from 17 countries, has traditionally preceded Umushyikirano.

Besides Intare, other remote sites are in Burera District, Nyagatare District, Nyamagabe District, and Bweyeye in Rusizi District.

Others will also have a chance to participate through social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter under the hashtag #Umushyikirano2019, according to organisers.

You can also send messages via 5074.

Citizens, both in and outside the country, will be able to contribute to the discussions through asking questions, raise concerns, and propose ideas, government tweeted yesterday.

This year's Umushyikirano is expected to shine a spotlight on issues around advancement of socioeconomic development, such as community resilience, public ownership of development programmes, among others.

The annual gathering is presided over by the President of the Republic.

President Paul Kagame is also expected to use the occasion to deliver his State of the Nation Address during the opening ceremony.

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente will present a report on the implementation of last year's resolutions, paving the way for the first round of discussions.

He will be expected to provide an update on how government has streamlined safety net programmes, specifically regarding funds reserved for the poor, as well as improvement in recovery of loans issued by community-based credit and savings cooperatives (Umurenge Saccos).

The premier is also expected to address the state of post-harvest infrastructure, strategic food reserves, malnutrition and stunting, quality of education, among others.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Tags:Umushyikirano 2019

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.