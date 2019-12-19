Rwanda: Umushyikirano Kicks Off

The 17th edition of the Annual National Umushyikirano Council gets underway Thursday at Kigali Convention Centre, attracting some 2,000 delegates from across Rwanda and beyond for a conversation on matters of national importance.

This year's Umushyikirano will focus on efforts to sustain gains made over the years, with emphasis on inclusive growth.

Organisers say discussions will also centre on economic growth through leveraging available opportunities to improve competitiveness.

In addition to delegates who will converge at Kigali Convention Centre for the two-day meeting, millions of Rwandans are expected to follow discussions live via different platforms including radio, TV, live stream, and social media networking sites.

In particular, the event will be beamed to big screens at five designated remote sites across the country where citizens will converge to follow and participate in the national dialogue via video link.

The largest remote site will be an audience of some 30,000 youths who are attending this year's YouthConnekt Convention at the Intare Conference Arena in Rusororo, Gasabo District. This gathering, which this year attracted youth representatives from 17 countries, has traditionally preceded Umushyikirano.

Besides Intare, other remote sites are in Burera District, Nyagatare District, Nyamagabe District, and Bweyeye in Rusizi District.

Others will also have a chance to participate through social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter under the hashtag #Umushyikirano2019, according to organisers.

You can also send messages via 5074.

Citizens, both in and outside the country, will be able to contribute to the discussions through asking questions, raise concerns, and propose ideas, government tweeted yesterday.

This year's Umushyikirano is expected to shine a spotlight on issues around advancement of socioeconomic development, such as community resilience, public ownership of development programmes, among others.

The annual gathering is presided over by the President of the Republic.

President Paul Kagame is also expected to use the occasion to deliver his State of the Nation Address during the opening ceremony.

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente will present a report on the implementation of last year's resolutions, paving the way for the first round of discussions.

He will be expected to provide an update on how government has streamlined safety net programmes, specifically regarding funds reserved for the poor, as well as improvement in recovery of loans issued by community-based credit and savings cooperatives (Umurenge Saccos).

The premier is also expected to address the state of post-harvest infrastructure, strategic food reserves, malnutrition and stunting, quality of education, among others.

