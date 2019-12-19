Rwanda: Government - 6,000 Evacuated From High Risk Zones in a Week

Nearly 6,000 people who dwelled in high-risk zones, including steep hills and wetlands, were relocated over the last one week alone, according to information from the Ministry of Local Government.

Some of the evacuees are currently temporarily lodged in schools, others were given a one-month rent, while the majority are being hosted by friends and families.

Majority of those that have been evacuated are in the City of Kigali, where close to 3,000 have been evacuated from high-risk dwellings.

On Wednesday, The New Times visited some of those evacuated and are currently at Kamuhoza Primary School in Kimisagara sector of Nyarugenge district.

The school is hosting 15 families that were moved from Karama slums, also in Kimisagara sector.

A total of 64 of young children and adults live there since Monday last week and each family has temporarily found abode in its own classroom.

Upon arrival around the midday, children were seen playing inside the perimeter of the school, while women were moving about the school compound.

A few women were washing clothes while the kids played around.

Gerald Munyabahuma was one of the most vulnerable citizens who were evacuated from Karama.

He moved out with his family of 16 on Monday evening - after a meeting with sector authorities that morning urging them to relocate, at least temporarily.

"Leaders advised us to move out because we are exposed to risks owing to the rains that have recently increased," says the 66-year old man who did not seem to talk much.

"They [leaders] told us that a house next door might be brought down in a mudslide, thus destroying ours too."

His house, like others in high-risk zones, was not demolished - only houses in wetlands were. The same strategy is being used across the country, according to officials.

Asked if they were "forced out", Munyabahuma said "No." "They saved us," he said. "We could lose our lives."

The evacuees received support from the City of Kigali on Sunday when Germaine Kamayirese, the Minister of Emergency Management visited.

Different home items such as jerrycans, buckets, mats, and mosquito nets were provided to help them integrate into the new circumstances.

"We don't know how long we will spend here, given that we don't know when the rains will cease," said Munyabuhama.

Moreover, schools open in a two-week period for the next academic year, which will make their current abode untenable.

Rwanda Meteorological Agency predicts a decrease in rain in late December.

According to Alexis Nkomezi, the head of the school, "life may not be the best in the world here, but the danger they could encounter in their shacks is worse."

"All we did was in the public's interest. It is temporary as we are looking for sustainable solutions, said Anastase Shyaka, Minister of Local Government during a press conference this Wednesday.

What was lost?

Up to 15 people died in rain related disasters during this rainy season. The City of Kigali says that 7,222 activities needed to be relocated from wetlands.

At least 79 percent of the activities are residential houses of which 51 percent had no construction permits.

In terms of infrastructure, 24 national roads and 42 district roads were affected while 16 and 15 were restored on the respectively.

What has been done?

Nearly 6,000 people have been moved from wetlands and high-risk zones countrywide.

Minister Shyaka thanked benevolent Rwandans whom he said are currently hosting 4,000 evacuees.

On the Government's side, 1,500 were provided with one month rent each according to the price of their previous rent.

Over 300 are sheltered in schools, which will open in two weeks for the next academic year.

So far, 2,495 people have been relocated in Kigali city.

Is new weather forecast going to halt evacuation?

No. Because other rainy seasons are on the way. And "no one is allowed to live in wetlands, especially in Kigali," says Shyaka during a news conference on Wednesday.

In this regard, the Government wants to bring numbers down to zero, he said.

Kigali is a city of 73,000ha (730Km2), and 13.8 per cent or 7,600ha are swamps and wetlands.

Before the evacuation, only 2 per cent of people had willingly moved.

Minister of Emergency Management and Refugee Affairs Germaine Kamayirese speaks to media

Minister of Local Government Prof Anastase Shyaka addresses media as Minister of Infrastructure Claver Gatete looks on during a press conference in Kigali yesterday (Sam Ngendahimana)

Minister of Environment Jean d'Arc Mujawamariya addresses journalists

