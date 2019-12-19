Rwanda: Park Inn By Radisson Kigali Hotel Appreciates Clients, Partnerswith Cocktail Party

Last Thursday was exceptional as clients, partners, and media that have contributed towards the triumph of Park Inn by Radisson Kigali Hotel this year, shared a moment of bliss and cocktails with the Hotel's staff.

One guest was overheard telling a colleague, "I don't know the name of some the snacks and I have never set my eyes on some, but anyway, I want to give a try to everything in here."

Ushers served all kinds of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, as toasts were made in excitement and warmed up for the New Year that is a few days away. The guests seemed engaged, throughout as some were seen moving from table to table, just to create network and meet new friends.

Lots of prizes were another highlight of the night such as flights and accommodation stay at Egyptair, INFINIX Smart 4 by infinix, a weekend stay at Radisson Blu and Convention Centre Kigali, three-month gym subscription, a weekend stay at Park Inn by Radisson Kigali Hotel, among others.

The Hotel held a lottery and the guests got a chance to choose a lucky winner. Which was fair to all the attendants. The winners were from various companies.

"I would like to thank our partners who made the event a success for example, Infinix Mobile Rwanda, Egyptair, Radisson Blu hotel and Convention Centre and Rwandair," said Gloria Padua, the PR and Marketing Manager Park Inn by Radisson Kigali.

She also noted that this was the second time such an occasion was happening, yet it pulled a big number.

The hotel anticipates to organise the cocktail event, every year to appreciate their clients, suppliers and partners.

Padua further said that the hotel has a festive season rate for $75 per night, per person or $ 98 per night for double occupancy, with breakfast inclusive. This started running from Dec 15, 2019, until January 15, 2020.

On January 15, 2020 , the hotel will pick one lucky winner for a weekend stay at one of the sister hotels, like Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai, Media city, with a flight to and from Dubai sponsored by Rwandair.

