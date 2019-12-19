Rwanda: Park Inn By Radisson Kigali Hotel Appreciates Clients, Partnerswith Cocktail Party

19 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Joan Mbabazi

Last Thursday was exceptional as clients, partners, and media that have contributed towards the triumph of Park Inn by Radisson Kigali Hotel this year, shared a moment of bliss and cocktails with the Hotel's staff.

One guest was overheard telling a colleague, "I don't know the name of some the snacks and I have never set my eyes on some, but anyway, I want to give a try to everything in here."

Ushers served all kinds of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, as toasts were made in excitement and warmed up for the New Year that is a few days away. The guests seemed engaged, throughout as some were seen moving from table to table, just to create network and meet new friends.

Lots of prizes were another highlight of the night such as flights and accommodation stay at Egyptair, INFINIX Smart 4 by infinix, a weekend stay at Radisson Blu and Convention Centre Kigali, three-month gym subscription, a weekend stay at Park Inn by Radisson Kigali Hotel, among others.

The Hotel held a lottery and the guests got a chance to choose a lucky winner. Which was fair to all the attendants. The winners were from various companies.

"I would like to thank our partners who made the event a success for example, Infinix Mobile Rwanda, Egyptair, Radisson Blu hotel and Convention Centre and Rwandair," said Gloria Padua, the PR and Marketing Manager Park Inn by Radisson Kigali.

She also noted that this was the second time such an occasion was happening, yet it pulled a big number.

The hotel anticipates to organise the cocktail event, every year to appreciate their clients, suppliers and partners.

Padua further said that the hotel has a festive season rate for $75 per night, per person or $ 98 per night for double occupancy, with breakfast inclusive. This started running from Dec 15, 2019, until January 15, 2020.

On January 15, 2020 , the hotel will pick one lucky winner for a weekend stay at one of the sister hotels, like Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai, Media city, with a flight to and from Dubai sponsored by Rwandair.

The General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Bernard Theron giving a speech at the event

Social media contest winner Maureen and Infinix Mobility Rwanda Respresentative Eddy Mucyo having a photo moment at the event

Some of the winners of the contests

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow mbabazijoan11

Tags:Park Inn

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Company
Business
East Africa
Rwanda
Travel
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.