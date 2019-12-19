Nigeria: Lawan Heads Peace Committee As APC Moves to Reconcile Members

19 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, is to lead a 10-member committee set up by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve crises in the party triggered by the jostling for positions during the 2019 general election.

Besides Lawan, other members of the National Reconciliation Committee, named yesterday, are: former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande (Vice Chairman); Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Wase, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Senator Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki, Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak, Senator Binta Garba and Senator John Enoh (Secretary).

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement in Abuja, said the party set up the committee in line with the November 22, 2019 resolution of the its National Executive Committee (NEC).

He noted that the committee is empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.

The ruling party added that committee members would be informed of the date for inauguration.

The party had been plunged into crises following disagreements among its chieftains in the angling for APC tickets in the 2019 general election.

Many of the members had defected to some opposition parties while in other cases, some party chieftains such as Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu; former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, remained in the party but sponsored candidates in opposition parties against APC candidates.

The party about seven months ago, suspended Akeredolu, Okorocha and Amosun, among others, for anti-party activities and only lifted the suspension this week.

The crises led to the defeat of the party in some states, notably Rivers and Zamfara, where aggrieved members went for broke; causing the court to disqualify all APC candidates in the two states.

