Somalia: Mogadishu Stadium Will to Be Reopened Soon, Says Sports Minister

19 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's biggest sports stadium will open its doors in Mogadishu early next year.

The Minister for youth and sports, Khadija Mohamed Diriye confirmed the news during a visit on the renovation project on Wednesday.

The 65000-capacity facility was constructed by Chinese engineers in 1978 with help from the People's Republic during President Siad Barre administration.

"We are expecting FIFA approved turf, VIP chairs, and stadium clock in January to complete the renovation process." The Minister said.

The stadium was occupied by AMISOM peacekeepers before their vacation for renovation in October 2018.

The reconstruction project is funded by the Norwegian government.

The news comes amid the recent great performance by the Somali national team at the African cup of national qualifier as well as the CECAFA senior challenge cup.

The ocean stars play their home games in Djibouti since the early 1990s due to the instability and poor sports facilities in the country but the reopening of Mogadishu stadium is expected to inject new blood into Somali sports.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Sport
East Africa
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.