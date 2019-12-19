Somalia: IMF Approves Somalia Debt Relief

19 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement following approval by the IMF Executive Board on a financing package for Somalia:

"Today, the IMF Executive Board approved a financing plan that will help mobilize the resources needed for the IMF to cover its share of debt relief to Somalia. This financing plan relies on a broad global effort, based on member contributions of cash grants and amounts derived from IMF internal resources.

"This marks a critical step in helping Somalia advance the process of normalizing relations with the international community and make progress towards achieving debt relief under the Heavily-Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) initiative.

"Debt relief for Somalia is a priority for the IMF. I am encouraged by the support from our members on this issue and their recognition of the progress Somalia has made on economic reforms under successive IMF Staff-Monitored Programs (SMP). The HIPC Decision Point, at which time debt relief will begin to be delivered, could be reached as soon as our members have provided the necessary financial commitments, assuming the authorities continue their strong reform efforts. This would help unlock significant new financial resources to address Somalia's large development needs and poverty reduction."

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Debt
Business
East Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.