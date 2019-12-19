Eritrea: Meningitis Vaccination Launches in Anseba Region

Keren — Meningitis vaccination program was officially launched in the Anseba region at a ceremony conducted on 13 December in Keren.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Mahmud Ali expressed readiness of the regional administration to play its part in the success of the program and called on the sub-zonal administrations, stakeholders and the public to strengthen participation.

Noting that the successful implementation of vaccination programs in Eritrea have been the result of the increased awareness of the public, Dr. Kesetebrhan Solomon, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, said that sufficient experience had been gained from the implementation of the program in the other regions.

Mr. Biniam Fesehatsion, head of Family and Community Health, said that according the plan the program will cover over 400 thousand citizens from age 1 to 30 and that every preparation has been finalized to successfully conduct the program.

It is to be recalled that meningitis vaccination program has been conducted in the regions of Central, Northern Red Sea and Southern Red Sea from 15 to 30 November.