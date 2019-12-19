Eritrea: Founding Congress of Society of Eritrean Earth Science and Mining Engineers

Asmara, 14 December- The National Association of the Society of Eritrean Earth Science and Mining Engineers conducted its founding congress today, 14 December at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall.

In his key note address, Mr. Alem Kidane, D. G. of Mining at the Ministry of Energy and Mining, said that before independence few Eritrean Earth Scientists residing in Europe used to meet at the annual Eritrean festival in Bologna and came with the idea of supporting in the geological and hydro geological studies that were conducted for road construction.

Mr. Alem went on to say that the establishment of the association will have significant contribution in the development of the mining sector in the country.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the draft constitution of the association and on the process of election of executive members and board of advisors.

At the event research papers were presented focusing earth science and mining, human resources development as well as earth science related researches.

Indicating on the significance of establishing the association of the Society of Eritrean Earth Science and Mining Engineers, Ms. Lewam Asfaw, assistant lecturer at the Eritrean Institute of Technology, called for due attention to the students of Mining Engineering for better outcome.

The congress also elected five members executive committee.