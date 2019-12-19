Eritrea: Commemoration of 40th Anniversary of Nuew

6 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Canada and Kuwait commemorated the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National union of Eritrean Women with various programs.

The Eritrean community members in Montreal, Canada, commemorated the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women on 23 November.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Alem Abay, chairperson of the union branch, indicating that the Eritrean women are repeating the heroic feat they demonstrated in the struggle for national independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty in the nation building process and called for reinforced contribution for full emancipation.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the activities implemented and on the charted out programs. They also contributed 850 Canada Dollars.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in Kuwait commemorated the 40 anniversary of the founding of the NUEW on 29 November.

Explaining the role and contribution of women in the various stages of Eritrean history, Ms. Milete Dige, head of Organizational Affairs of the union branch in Kuwait, called for reinforced participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

Commending the strong participation of the Eritrean women in all sectors of the national development programs, Mr. Humed Yahya, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, called for transferring the noble societal values to the young generation.

