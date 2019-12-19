Eritrea: Consensus Building Workshop

Asmara — The Ministry of Education organized consensus building workshop on 4 and 5 December in Asmara focusing on Education Sector Communication and Early Childhood Care and Education Strategies.

Mr. Petros Hailemariam representing the Minister of Education said that the objective of the workshop was to discuss on the implementation of education policies the Eritrean Government issued from time to time in congruent with the Fourth Pillars of the Sustainable Goals.

Indicating that there are about 175 million children in the world that are denied educational opportunity, Ms. Shaheen Nilofer, Representative of UNICEF in Eritrea, expressed readiness to cooperate with the commendable pre-education program that Eritrea is initiating.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the 2020-2022 Education Sector Communication and Early Childhood Care and Education Strategies and adopted various recommendations that could enrich the strategies.