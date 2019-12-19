Eritrea Participates At International Maritime Organization Conference

4 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrea participated at the 31st Assembly of the International Maritime Organization Conference held from 25 November to 4 December in London.

Eritrea as a member state of the International Maritime Organization also participated at the election of countries to become members of the council of the organization for 2020 and 2021.

The International Maritime Organization is the highest organ responsible for maritime safety, security and pollution.

In the same vein, the National Committee in Germany held its annual meeting on 23 November in Frankfurt. The meeting was attended by 52 representatives from 14 cities in Germany.

At the meeting the head of Diplomacy and Media at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Teklu Lebasy gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland.

Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs, also gave briefing on the investment opportunity being initiated to nationals and called on the nationals take advantage of the opportunity being created.

Like wise, Eritrean nationals residing in Manheim, Germany, observed the International Day of the Disabled under the theme "Assisting War Disabled Veterans: Responsibility of Every Citizen".

The head of the Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde said that supporting the war disabled veterans is the responsibility of every citizen and called for augmenting contribution.

At the event the nationals raised 2500 Euros in support of the National Association of the Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
Business
East Africa
Environment
Transport
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.