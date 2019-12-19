South Africa: Dirco 'In Talks' With Equatorial Guinea After South African Possibly Kidnapped

23 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed an incident in which a South African sailor may have been kidnapped off the coast of Equatorial Guinea.

According to AFP, a South African was on board a ship that was attacked by "pirates" while en route to Equatorial Guinea.

Seven crew members aboard a supply ship for the oil industry in Equatorial Guinea were kidnapped when their vessel was attacked, according to a statement by the country's oil and gas ministry on Friday. The US oil giant Exxonmobil reported that the supply ship Warden, which it was chartering from the oil services firm Swire, was attacked on Wednesday in the country's territorial waters.

The vessel's 15-member crew comprised nationals from South Africa, the Philippines, Serbia and Cameroon. Eight colleagues hid, while the other seven were kidnapped.

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says that little information was available at present, and that the department was "in talks" with representatives of the Central African country to establish if the South African crewman was one of those kidnapped.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.