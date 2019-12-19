Tanzania: French Beans Farmers in Northern Highland to Cash in 324 Million/-

9 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

FRENCH Beans farmers in northern Tanzania will soon smile all the way to the bank, thanks to the prospective bump harvest.

Courtesy of Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA)'s connecting Youth and Women to sustainable agriculture project funded by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), french beans yields set to increase to 4 tonnes per acre, up from 1.5 tonnes.

In real figure, for instance, a total of 80 selected farmers from Arumeru, Siha, Moshi rural and Same districts with 54.47 combined acres, are currently whetting appetite to harvest 216 tonnes of French beans for Europeans and Middle East Markets and earn Sh 324 million per season.

"We see the better days ahead, thanks to TAHA for effective extension services, linking us with access to finance, agriculture technologies and markets" says Ladbody Mwakyabala, a French beans farmer at Ngurudoto village in Arumeru district, Arusha region.

Through the project, TAHA has been undertaking farmer's sensitisation, group formation and formalisation, capacity building on application of horticultural innovative technologies and good agricultural practices, enable farmers to access finance and markets for their high quality produces.

"The project has designed to transform horticulture farming as the initiative come with holistic approach.

We carry out on farm training in order to increase yields and produce high quality crops to get profits, link farmers to finance and marketing access," says TAHA's Chief Development Manager, Mr Anthony Chamanga.

Mr Chamanga was grateful to women and youth farmers for embracing technologies to increase crop yields, make their business more efficient and profitable, adhere to high quality production practices in order to meet the international markets standards.

"I'm so thankful to the UNDP financial support as TAHA is now able to transform farmers to produce high quality crops for export, feed the hungry and pull millions of the rural poor out of poverty," he explains.

The project will also see construction of perishable crops collection centres in a bid to address poor storage structures in order control the post harvest loss.

The TAHA project coordinator, Ms Monna Sitayo, says her organisation has, through the UNDP funded Connecting Youth and Women to Sustainable Agriculture project, identified, mobilised and mapped out youth and women groups which have been integrated into extension systems for providing them with reliable services they need for adopting technology and improving their productivity.

Through the project, TAHA has been able to mobilise 775 farmers in Busega, Bunda, Arumeru, Siha, Moshi Rural and Same districts and capacity building on application of horticultural innovative technologies and good agricultural practices.

Ms Sitayo says 266 out of the total 775 farmers have been trained on Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs). (54-farmers in Arumeru, 92 in Bunda and Busega districts, 60 Same, 20 Siha and 40 Moshi rural ).

It has also been promoting use of bio-pesticides and biological control agents, and linking up farmers with service providers to ease access to improved, quality and affordable inputs.

"We've successfully established 17 fully-fledged demonstration plots and developed water infrastructure to facilitate crops production," she adds.

Farmers under the project are at various stages of planting the suitable horticultural crops on the demo plots after having supplied with seeds and other inputs Substantial numbers of nearby farmers and other societies have been attracted by the stateof- the-art demo plots and have been joining TAHA as members in order to benefit. Agronomists are now reaching out to individual beneficiaries.

The adoption of agricultural technologies has marked tremendous productivity and income upsurge for players in a multi-million dollar horticultural industry.

Thanks to TAHA, the key driver of the $764 million industry, for introducing modern technology drive that has yielded a massive impact in terms of horticultural crops output and income for growers.

For instance, new data shows TAHA-supported farmers have increased yields up to between 300 and 400 per cent in a decade, depending on the type of crops, technologies applied and geographical areas.

TAHA's fresh statistics indicate that onion harvests in Tanzania Mainland have increased from 200 to 600 crates per acre per season over the period under review, a courtesy of extensive adoption of new agricultural

technologies.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.