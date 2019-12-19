South Africa: Hawks Arrest Prosecutor During Undercover Operation

18 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

A 39-year-old KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor was arrested by members of the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigations Unit on Wednesday.

"It is alleged the prosecutor demanded cash from the complainant in order to weaken a case of shoplifting against a juvenile," according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

The matter was then reported to the Hawks who "swiftly conducted an undercover operation", he added.

"Members swooped in at the Durban Magistrate's Court and observed the suspect receiving cash from the complainant. She was immediately placed under arrest and charged with corruption," Mhlongo said.

The prosecutor is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

