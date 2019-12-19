South Africa: Search Operation Launched for Missing Man

press release

The South African Police Service in Makhado have launched a search operation for a man named Sidogi Thizwilondi aged 36, from Tshino Ha-Nesengani Village in the Vuwani policing area, who went missing while at Louis Trichard town.

On 13 November 2019, he reportedly left his workplace where he is employed as a security guard without informing his colleagues where he was going and had since disappeared.

There is no information about the description of the clothes he was last seen wearing.

According to the information received, Thizwilondi sometimes suffers from mental illness relapse.

Anyone with information that can assist to locate the missing man is requested to contact Liuetenant Colonel Tshililo Mphagi on 082 565 7877 or the Crime stop number 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.