Tunisia: Nabeul - Citrus Production to Fall Within a Range of 23 Percent to 35 Percent in 2019/2020 Season

/Fethia Bouzid) — Citrus production will go down by 35%, said President of the Regional Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (URAP) in Nabeul, while the regional delegate for agriculture and fisheries, Moncef Tayeb estimated this decline at 23%, compared to the 330 thousand tonnes harvested in the past season.

In a statement to TAP, El Bey explained this drop in citrus production in Nabeul by several factors, including the spread of the Citrus tristeza disease (a virus that causes trees to die back), which has affected about 30% of crops, as well as the appearance, since last year, of the citrus black spot disease.

It should be recalled that the governorate of Nabeul contributes 75% of the national citrus fruit production and 90% of the exported quantities, particularly Maltese.

El Bey also said the citrus sector suffers from the problem of salinity of irrigation water and lack of water, which has had a negative impact on this crop over the last three years.

President of URAP in Beni Khaled Béchir Aounallah noted that the drop in production is mainly due to the excessive use of chemical pesticides and the "unstudied" import of new citrus fruit species.

He also pinpointed the lack of agricultural supervision and early diagnosis of diseases, as the Technical Centre for Citrus Fruits in El-Kobba does not assume its role in the early detection of diseases.

For his part, regional delegate for agriculture and fisheries, Moncef Tayeb explained the decline in production by two main causes.

First, it is a physiological phenomenon, which consists of alternating production from one year to the next, since trees produce abundantly in one year, while production is reduced in the next.

Secondly, the decline in production is due to the effects of climate change, since this season is characterised by rising temperatures and the appearance of sirocco at the end of May 2019, at the time of flowering and bud development, which subsequently caused significant quantities of fruit to fall.

He also said the citrus fruit sector has been suffering for several years from many difficulties, the main one being the scattering of ownership (80% of the land in citrus forests does not exceed one hectare).

He argued that a decrease in production generally benefits the farmer, since the lack of supply leads to an increase in selling prices.

He recalled, in this regard, that the achievement of a production of 500 thousand tonnes in 2016/2017 has resulted in considerable losses for farmers.

He said efforts are focused on preparations for the citrus export season, which starts in the first week of January each year, to be able to export as much Maltese variety as possible.

The citrus fruit sector provides jobs for 20,000 workers, which means income for nearly 8,000 families.

Citrus forests in Nabeul extend over 20 thousand ha, mainly in the regions of Menzel Bouzelfa, Beni Khalled, Bouargoub and Soliman.

Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Samir Taieb announced in late November 2019 that national citrus fruit production for the 2019-2020 season will be 366 thousand tonnes, compared to 440 thousand tonnes in the past season, i. e. down 17%.