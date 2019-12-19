Nigeria: PCN Strategises for Tokyo 2020

19 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Paralympic Committee Nigeria rose from its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday Dec 3, 2019 at its secretariat at the National Stadium Surulere Lagos to draw plans for the qualification of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.

The body extended to map out strategies to help the country win many laurels at the Games and addressing the stakeholders at the meeting, the President of PCN, Brig. General Emico Eruwa, commended his members on the board's achievement so far and challenged them not to relent in their effort towards placing Nigeria on the global map as more is needed to be done if they must get to the promised land.

Brig. Gen. Eruwa said PCN's main focus right now is how to qualify many sports to represent Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games since the propised All Africa Para Games is no longer realistic.

For that reason, the president said the PCN Exco board will be meeting with all the presidents of Para Sports and their secretaries including the technical Directors on Friday, Dec 20, 2019 at the PCN secretariat, National stadium, Surulere, Lagos at 2pm prompt.

He said the meeting would among others help the PCN to know how many sports have already booked tickets to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the qualifying windows left to get more sports qualified before the Games proper.

And part of the windows being the forthcoming World para powerlifting championship holding in Abuja, Nigeria early next year where Nigeria is a sure bet to triumph. He commented all the sports that have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 Games..

Meanwhile, the secretary General of PCN, Isa Suleiman has revealed that Nigetia entered 4 Elite athletes for the forthcoming 2020 Laurel award.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.