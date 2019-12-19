Tunisia: FAO - Mena Policy Makers and Experts Called to Improve Water Use

Tunis/Tunisia — Policy makers, experts and young innovators in the Near East and North Africa (MENA) region are called upon to act quickly to address the triple challenge of sustainable water management, climate change and food security, noted Philippe Ankers, Coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Subregional Office for North Africa.

At the Regional Conference on Improving Water Productivity in Agriculture, held from December 4 to 6, 2019 in Tunis, he stressed the need to transform the way countries use water in the short, medium and long term, especially as projections are not optimistic, as the estimated frequency of droughts could increase by 20 to 60% by the end of the century compared to current levels.

Ankers called for policies and mechanisms that encourage farmers to use water more intelligently and efficiently, in order to increase water productivity, in a sustainable way for water and soil.

For his part, FAO expert Netij Ben Mechlia, recommended adopting agricultural policies based on the principle of yield per hectare with limited water use in order to address the problem of water scarcity and select crops with low water consumption and high market value.

The regional conference, supported by the regional project "Implementing the 2030 Agenda for Water Efficiency, Productivity and Sustainability in the Near East and North Africa Region" is funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and will allow experts to discuss how best to improve water productivity, enhance sustainability in the agricultural sector and economic growth, in addition to maintaining social stability and environmental protection in rural and urban areas.

It will allow researchers, innovators and policy makers to discuss the current state of water productivity in the region, the issues and challenges facing agricultural water and the solutions available.

The FAO Regional Conference on Improving Water Productivity in Agriculture is part of the FAO Regional Project for the Development of a Collaborative Platform on Water Productivity, under the Regional Water Scarcity Initiative.