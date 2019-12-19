Tunisia: FAO - Mena Policy Makers and Experts Called to Improve Water Use

4 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Policy makers, experts and young innovators in the Near East and North Africa (MENA) region are called upon to act quickly to address the triple challenge of sustainable water management, climate change and food security, noted Philippe Ankers, Coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Subregional Office for North Africa.

At the Regional Conference on Improving Water Productivity in Agriculture, held from December 4 to 6, 2019 in Tunis, he stressed the need to transform the way countries use water in the short, medium and long term, especially as projections are not optimistic, as the estimated frequency of droughts could increase by 20 to 60% by the end of the century compared to current levels.

Ankers called for policies and mechanisms that encourage farmers to use water more intelligently and efficiently, in order to increase water productivity, in a sustainable way for water and soil.

For his part, FAO expert Netij Ben Mechlia, recommended adopting agricultural policies based on the principle of yield per hectare with limited water use in order to address the problem of water scarcity and select crops with low water consumption and high market value.

The regional conference, supported by the regional project "Implementing the 2030 Agenda for Water Efficiency, Productivity and Sustainability in the Near East and North Africa Region" is funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and will allow experts to discuss how best to improve water productivity, enhance sustainability in the agricultural sector and economic growth, in addition to maintaining social stability and environmental protection in rural and urban areas.

It will allow researchers, innovators and policy makers to discuss the current state of water productivity in the region, the issues and challenges facing agricultural water and the solutions available.

The FAO Regional Conference on Improving Water Productivity in Agriculture is part of the FAO Regional Project for the Development of a Collaborative Platform on Water Productivity, under the Regional Water Scarcity Initiative.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Environment
Sustainable Development
North Africa
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.