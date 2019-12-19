South Africa: Public Prosecutor Arrested for Corruption

press release

Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigations arrested a 39-year-old Public Prosecutor from Durban Magistrate's Court today.

It is alleged that the prosecutor demanded cash from the complainant in order to weaken a case of shoplifting against a juvenile. The matter was reported to the Hawks members who swiftly conducted an undercover operation.

Members swooped in at the Durban Magistrate's Court and observed the suspect receiving cash from the complainant. She was immediately placed under arrest and charged for corruption.

She is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 19 December 2019.