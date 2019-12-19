South Africa: Public Prosecutor Arrested for Corruption

18 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigations arrested a 39-year-old Public Prosecutor from Durban Magistrate's Court today.

It is alleged that the prosecutor demanded cash from the complainant in order to weaken a case of shoplifting against a juvenile. The matter was reported to the Hawks members who swiftly conducted an undercover operation.

Members swooped in at the Durban Magistrate's Court and observed the suspect receiving cash from the complainant. She was immediately placed under arrest and charged for corruption.

She is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 19 December 2019.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.