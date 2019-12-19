South Africa: Missing Stellenbosch University Student Asanele Same Found Unharmed

18 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Stellenbosch University confirmed that student Asanele Same, who was reported missing two weeks ago, has been found.

The university said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance were still unclear, but the police were investigating.

South African Police Spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed to News24 that Same has been found and is safe.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being investigated by the SAPS.

"She will undergo medical examination", he said.

Van Wyk added, "Currently no suspects that have been linked to her disappearance but some information is being followed up".

News24 previously reported Same was last seen on December 6 after being reported missing by her brother.

A search was then launched, according to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

The university offered its resources and financial support towards the search, while the rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, said he hoped she would be found unharmed.

The SAPS have called on anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Investigating officer, Detective Nicholas on 082 559 4646 or Stellenbosch police on 021 809 5000.

