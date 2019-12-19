South Africa: Former Eskom Employees Nabbed for Fraud

19 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Two former Eskom senior managers are among those arrested for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering worth R745 million.

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the former managers as well as two other business directors among others, were arrested early hours of Thursday in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

The suspects were arrested in connection with fraud and corruption committed at Eskom's Kusile power station which is located in Mpumalanga.

"Investigations began when suspicions were raised into the construction of two large projects at Medupi and Kusile power stations. This revealed that there was apparent gross manipulation of contractual agreements between contractors, Eskom employees and third parties at Kusile power station," said Mulaudzi.

He added that in-depth depth investigations pointed to the fact that the contract was manipulated in several ways including, amongst others manipulation of the Eskom's procurement system by officials who occupied senior management positions.

In June 2015, Eskom's Kusile Project management team submitted a request to Eskom Procurement Committee for a mandate to negotiate and conclude a contract with one of the companies.

"The contract was approved in 2015 for R745 million to build two Air Cooled Condensers (ACC) units at Kusile power station. It is alleged that from February 2015 to July 2017, the appointed companies, other related entities and individuals shared approximately R30 million amongst themselves," said Mulaudzi.

The team worked in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.