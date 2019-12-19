South Africa: Police Launch a Manhunt for Suspects Following the Murder of Five (5) Patrons At a Tavern in Freedom Park

18 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police have launched a manhunt and have mobilised maximum resources to trace and arrest about three suspects following the murder of five patrons at a tavern in Freedom Park in the Eldorado Park policing precinct, on Monday evening, 16 December 2019.

It is alleged that three armed suspects wearing balaclavas, forced entry and stormed into Intaba Tavern, also known as Jabu's Tavern near Parkway Drive in Freedom Park, assaulted and robbed the 53-year old tavern owner of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone.

Further allegations indicate that the suspects then randomly fired shots, fatally wounding five male victims who were certified dead on the scene, while two other patrons, one male and one female were rushed to hospital and discharged the following morning after receiving medical attention for injuries. Police officers who were patrolling the area escaped unharmed after random shots were allegedly also fired in their direction. The state vehicle was damaged as a result of the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or perhaps have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, is urged to report to Eldorado Park SAPS or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or give an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone.

In the meantime, police have also noted with concern, a video clip circulating on social media, purporting to have been captured just after this shooting incident. The person who filmed the incident is called upon to contact the police as any piece of information could add value to the investigation.

Gauteng Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has condemned the violence and vowed to intensify and heighten visibility around places of entertainment over the festive season. "Investigators must also work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are found and arrested," said the Provincial Commissioner.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.