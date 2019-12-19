South Africa: Police Launch a Manhunt for Suspects Following the Murder of Five (5) Patrons At a Tavern in Freedom Park

press release

Police have launched a manhunt and have mobilised maximum resources to trace and arrest about three suspects following the murder of five patrons at a tavern in Freedom Park in the Eldorado Park policing precinct, on Monday evening, 16 December 2019.

It is alleged that three armed suspects wearing balaclavas, forced entry and stormed into Intaba Tavern, also known as Jabu's Tavern near Parkway Drive in Freedom Park, assaulted and robbed the 53-year old tavern owner of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone.

Further allegations indicate that the suspects then randomly fired shots, fatally wounding five male victims who were certified dead on the scene, while two other patrons, one male and one female were rushed to hospital and discharged the following morning after receiving medical attention for injuries. Police officers who were patrolling the area escaped unharmed after random shots were allegedly also fired in their direction. The state vehicle was damaged as a result of the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or perhaps have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, is urged to report to Eldorado Park SAPS or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or give an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone.

In the meantime, police have also noted with concern, a video clip circulating on social media, purporting to have been captured just after this shooting incident. The person who filmed the incident is called upon to contact the police as any piece of information could add value to the investigation.

Gauteng Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has condemned the violence and vowed to intensify and heighten visibility around places of entertainment over the festive season. "Investigators must also work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are found and arrested," said the Provincial Commissioner.