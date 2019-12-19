South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Separate Incidents for Various Charges in Bellville and Milnerton Respectively

18 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of Bellville police achieved great success when they apprehended a 31-year-old male suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. On Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at about 07:00, members received information about an unknown male who was spotted at the corner of Mike Pienaar and Tienie Meyer Streets, Boston, Bellville and had an unlicensed firearm in his possession. The members acted swiftly on the information received and, upon arrival at the aforementioned address, found the suspect inside a residence. The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was swiftly apprehended by the members. A Z88 parrabellum pistol and live rounds of ammunition were retrieved. The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court, once charged.

In an unrelated matter, police members attached to Milnerton SAPS were busy conducting patrols in the Dunoon area on Monday, 16 December 2019, when they received a complaint about a housebreaking and theft at a residence. It is alleged that a 25-year-old male suspect broke the security gate and kicked the door open. Thereafter, the suspect left with three cellphones and fled the scene. When the owner returned, she noticed that items were missing from her home and immediately notified the police. Police arrived at the scene and further investigations led the police to a nearby shop where the suspect was arrested. He will appear in court soon on charges related to housebreaking and theft and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

